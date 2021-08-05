WAUKON, Iowa (AP) — An Alaska man suffered only minor injuries when the helicopter he was flying over a northeastern Iowa cornfield hit a power line and crashed.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. Wednesday in a field near Waukon, the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Kurt Lepping, 66, of Wasilla, Alaska, was flying low over the field to apply agriculture chemicals when it hit the power line, investigators said.

Lepping was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and released. No one else was in the helicopter, and no one on the ground was hurt.

The crash remains under investigation, and the Federal Aviation Administration and National Traffic Safety Board were notified.