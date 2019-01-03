ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 44-year-old Alaska man just released from jail was arrested while driving a stolen semi and trailer.
Jerry Lee Green was still wearing a Fairbanks Correctional Center yellow jump suit and carrying court release paperwork when Alaska State Troopers arrested him Wednesday night.
Troopers just after 10:30 p.m. took a call saying a man was trying to steal an 18-wheeler from Airport Equipment and Rental in south Fairbanks.
Arriving officers say a semi pulled out of the company lot, almost hit a trooper car and drove off.
Most Read Local Stories
- 'Seattle-ization'? American cities fear what's happened here | FYI Guy
- Nordstrom co-President Blake Nordstrom, who treated employees like family, is dead at 58 WATCH
- 2 more Puget Sound orcas predicted to die in critically endangered population
- Get ready for some 'wet and windy' is forecast for Western Washington VIEW
- 3 people found fatally shot on property near Port Angeles; authorities seek suspects
Troopers used spikes to stop the semi and arrested Green.
Troopers had arrested him early Wednesday morning. His charges now include theft, eluding, trespass and violating conditions of release.
A message left with the Alaska Public Defender’s office Thursday was not immediately returned.