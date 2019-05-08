NOME, Alaska (AP) — A western Alaska man died after attempting to skip his snowmobile over open water.

Alaska State Troopers say 27-year-old Travis Fagerstrom of Golovin died Sunday night in water outside the coast village.

Troopers say Fagerstrom, accompanied by friends, had been using his snowmobile to water skip across a 30-foot (9-meter) opening in ice when he fell through.

Searchers responded to the area by boat. They found his body with drag hooks at noon Monday and pulled it from the water.

Golovin is on the Seward Peninsula about 70 miles (113 kilometers) east of Nome. The village is on Golovin Bay, which opens to Norton Sound.