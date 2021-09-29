JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The start of the Alaska Legislature’s special session has been pushed back to Monday.

It had originally been scheduled to start Friday, but has been pushed back to Monday afternoon to ensure enough lawmakers are present in Juneau to convent, Anchorage television station KTUU-TV reported.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, called the fourth special session this year. He amended the agenda to include an appropriations bill to pay a supplemental oil check after signing a spending bill that allows for residents to receive an $1,100 check beginning the week of Oct. 11.

The agenda also limits the Legislature to considering action related to the Permanent Fund Dividend program or, including possible constitutional amendments to the program or appropriations, and action related to increasing state revenue.