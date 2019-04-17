JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s Cabinet-level appointments and nominations to boards and commissions face confirmation votes from state lawmakers Wednesday.

Among the nominations being closely watched is Amanda Price, Dunleavy’s choice to lead the Department of Public Safety.

Price and the administration made a push in support of her nomination amid allegations she had been chronically absent from a prior job in former Gov. Bill Walker’s administration. The allegations were raised by Scott Kendall, who was Walker’s chief of staff near the end of Price’s tenure. He has said he gave her the choice to resign or be fired but said he didn’t get into a substantive discussion with her on why because he thought it would be painful for her to hear and didn’t think it would be productive.

Jim Whitaker, Walker chief of staff before Kendall, and Marcia Davis, a former Walker deputy chief of staff, have defended Price. In a letter, they said during their tenure Price was not “disciplined or counseled for absenteeism, or plagiarism as none of these acts occurred.”

Matt Shuckerow, a Dunleavy spokesman, said the Dunleavy administration ran social media ads in support of Price, and Price held a news conference on the eve of Wednesday’s vote in an effort to move past what she said had become a distraction.

Price said the state paid for members of her leadership team — who praised Price’s drive and approach to the job — to come to Juneau to take questions. “And they are here to support me so that we can get back to work,” she said.

Other high-profile nominees who have gotten attention ahead of Wednesday’s vote are Jason Brune, Dunleavy’s pick to lead the Department of Environmental Conservation, and Adam Crum, his nominee for Health and Social Services commissioner.

Vivian Stiver, a marijuana critic appointed to the board that regulates Alaska’s legal marijuana industry, has faced criticism from the industry, though Stiver supporters say she could bring a fresh perspective. John Francis, nominated to the Violent Crimes Compensation Board, faced intense questioning from one senator during a confirmation hearing over his ghost-hunting activities.

Dunleavy also nominated just last week two new members for the state’s human rights commission.

The Legislature plans to meet in joint session Wednesday afternoon.