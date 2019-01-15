JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Legislature convenes Tuesday with attention focused on the House, which has struggled to organize a majority.

Republicans will hold 23 seats, which would be enough for a small majority in the 40-member chamber. However, party affiliation doesn’t always dictate how organizations are formed.

Two Republicans have caucused with Democrats the last two years and a third left the GOP caucus, concerned with its small size.

The Senate is scheduled to convene first, late Tuesday morning.

The first day is generally marked by ceremony. Members are sworn in and assume their new roles. But the House has yet to finalize leadership or committee memberships.

There also was the question of whether most House staff could work past Tuesday, when a temporary hiring authorization was set to expire.