ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Legislature has failed to override vetoes by Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

State lawmakers needed 45 votes, which represents a three-fourths majority of the 60 members of the Senate and House, to override vetoes.

Override supporters fell short as about one-third of the legislators did not attend the special session Wednesday in Juneau.

Dunleavy’s vetoes include a cut of 41% of state funding to the University of Alaska.

Dunleavy vetoed funding for a program that provides money to senior citizens who have low or moderate incomes and state support for public broadcasting.

He reduced spending for Medicaid and reimbursement to communities for school construction.

Absent lawmakers stayed away because of an ongoing dispute about where the legislature should meet. Dunleavy declared the special session should be held in Wasilla.