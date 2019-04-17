Northwest Alaska lawmakers confirm Public Safety commissioner despite allegations of poor work ethic April 17, 2019 at 4:42 pm By The Associated Press The Associated Press JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska lawmakers confirm Public Safety commissioner despite allegations of poor work ethic . Most Read Local Stories What an Olympic medalist, homeless in Seattle, wants you to know King County Sheriff’s Office to pay motorcyclist held at gunpoint $65,000, plus change use-of-force rules WATCH Police: Kent carjacking victim found dead in pickup Thousands of trees will be removed to make way for light rail to Lynnwood Permanent daylight saving time passes state Senate 46-2; here’s what’s next The Associated Press