JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska state Rep. Bryce Edgmon has changed his party affiliation from Democrat to undeclared.
Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai (feh-NEW-mee-eye) says he made the change Monday.
Edgmon, who’s from Dillingham, was speaker of the House during the last Legislature. The House this session has been struggling to organize a majority.
Through a spokesman, Edgmon declined comment on the change.
