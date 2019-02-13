JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska state Rep. Bryce Edgmon has changed his party affiliation from Democrat to undeclared.

Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai (feh-NEW-mee-eye) says he made the change Monday.

Edgmon, who’s from Dillingham, was speaker of the House during the last Legislature. The House this session has been struggling to organize a majority.

Through a spokesman, Edgmon declined comment on the change.