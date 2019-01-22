JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska jobs report shows the state’s oil and gas industry experienced modest growth last month as some sectors of the economy have continued shedding jobs.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reports the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development released its December employment numbers last week, indicating that some losses from the recession are slowing.

State economist Neal Fried says oil and gas employment turned positive last month, meaning there were more people employed in the industry than there were in December 2017.

Oil industry jobs have been falling since they peaked in 2015. New jobs in the industry generally lead to more jobs in other sectors, like construction.

The report falls in line with the department’s projection that jobs in the oil and gas industry would grow modestly this year.

