JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska had about 17,000 more jobs last month than it did in June 2020, with most industries seeing gains over that period but still falling below pre-pandemic levels, a report released Friday by the state labor department shows.

The state had about 30,600 fewer jobs last month than in June 2019, according to the report.

Industries that were among those hardest hit during 2020 saw big gains in the new report, the department said, with 4,500 more jobs in leisure and hospitality last month than a year earlier and the trade, transportation and utilities sector up 4,200 jobs.

The leisure and hospitality sector still had 11,300 fewer jobs last month than in June 2019 and trade, transportation and utilities 6,300 fewer.

Health care employment and construction were up from June 2020 and equaled their June 2019 numbers. Manufacturing, which the department said is mainly seafood processing, had 1,200 more jobs last month than a year earlier and 100 fewer than in June 2019.

The department said the only major sector with significantly fewer jobs last month than a year ago was oil and gas. The 6,200 jobs reported last month were 900 fewer than a year earlier and 3,800 fewer than in June 2019.