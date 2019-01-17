JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The 39 current Alaska House members have signed a letter supporting continued funding for session staff until the House gets organized.
The House lacks an organized majority and was warned by the Legislature’s human resources manager last week that a temporary staffing authorization was to expire the first day of session, which was Tuesday.
The letter signed by lawmakers seeks to authorize continued pay for workers hired under the prior temporary authority while the House works toward organizing.
Reps. Gabrielle LeDoux and Cathy Tilton would have to jointly approve hiring of any additional staff. Their joint authority would expire once the House is organized.
A message seeking comment was left for the executive director of the Legislative Affairs Agency.