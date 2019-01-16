JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska House members hoped to find a workaround Wednesday to keep staff on the job while lawmakers try to organize a majority with the session under way.

The Legislature’s human resources manager, Skiff Lobaugh, warned last week that House session staff would not be authorized to work if the chamber remained unorganized.

He said a temporary staffing authorization would expire Tuesday, which was the first day of session, raising questions about pay and benefits.

Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux said House members want to resolve the issue on the floor Wednesday and lawmakers were told to have their staff report to work, according to Mike Mason, press secretary for the coalition that led the House the past two years.

A message also was left with the communications director for House Republicans.

Jessica Geary, executive director of the Legislative Affairs Agency, said the agency was awaiting directions from the House.

Staffing wasn’t the only unresolved issue for the House. It also has yet to elect a temporary speaker and to seat Republican Sharon Jackson, who was appointed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy to an Eagle River-area seat to replace Nancy Dahlstrom. Dahlstrom became Dunleavy’s corrections commissioner. Bills filed ahead of the session have yet to be formally introduced.

Having an organized majority is critical not just in settling leadership posts and committee assignments but also in the day-to-day functioning of the chamber.

Senate Finance Committee Co-chair Bert Stedman said the Senate won’t hang back waiting for the House and will press on with committee presentations and work.