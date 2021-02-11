JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska House voted to elect Kodiak Rep. Louise Stutes as speaker Thursday, more than three weeks into the legislative session.

Stutes, following her election, said she looked forward to uniting the 40-member House. The chamber then went on break.

She pointed to those comments when later asked for comment and said she was “hopeful that we can come together as a House majority.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what shape a majority might take.

Republican Rep. Kelly Merrick of Eagle River voted for Stutes, giving Stutes 21 votes, the minimum needed. Merrick’s office said she was not immediately available to comment.

Stutes has been part of a 20-member bipartisan coalition composed largely of Democrats and has been the lone Republican in that group.

One week ago, the House agreed on a temporary speaker, independent Rep. Josiah Patkotak of Utqiagvik. But the House has been unable to take up or consider bills until it is organized.

Pressure to organize has been mounting with Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s disaster declaration, aimed at aiding Alaska’s COVID-19 response, expiring this weekend. Dunleavy, who issued successive new disaster orders when lawmakers weren’t in session, on Wednesday said an extension fell within the Legislature’s purview, now that they are meeting.