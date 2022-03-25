JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court ruled Friday that a state Senate district pairing part of east Anchorage and the Eagle River area by the board tasked with rewriting Alaska’s political boundaries constituted an “unconstitutional political gerrymander.”

Senate districts consist of a pair of House districts. The Senate district at issue pairs a House district that includes part of Anchorage’s Muldoon area with an Eagle River area House district.

The court said it was affirming the lower court finding that the district was unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court in its order also took issue with the board’s drawing of House District 36 and said the so-called Cantwell Appendage was in violation of the state Constitution. The board plan plucks Cantwell out of a district that includes other parts of the Denali Borough. Cantwell is in the Denali Borough. The court said the Cantwell Appendage rendered House District 36 “non-compact without adequate justification.”

The Supreme Court reversed the lower court’s call that the board “take a ‘hard look’” at two southeast Alaska House districts. The high court found there was no “constitutional infirmity” with House Districts 3 and 4.

Peter Torkelson, the board’s executive director, said the board would meet soon to discuss the decision.