FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — An escaped goat that eluded Alaska authorities for two days has been adopted as the official mascot of an organization supporting people affected by opioids, officials said.

The Bridge group announced the adoption on its Facebook page, The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Monday.

Animal control officials asked the public to contact law enforcement in a social media post that was shared more than 500 times after the goat escaped from its owner Oct. 14. The goat was delivered to Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Control the following night after members of the public captured it near a road where it had jumped into traffic.

Facebook users who followed the chase updates named the male goat “Curry.”

The Bridge provides employment and peer support organization for people affected by opioid use disorder. The organization was founded in May with grants from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

“Welcome Curry the goat as the Bridge’s new mascot! We are going to reintegrate him to society,” the organization posted on its Facebook page.

Goat owner Paul Finch said in a TV interview that Curry was destined to be slaughtered for his meat prior to his escape but was given a reprieve due to the interest shown by social media users.

“I work in recovery,” Finch said. “Now he’s (the goat) been arrested, he’s been in jail, and I believe that he would be a great mascot for the re-entry coalition or the re-entry process for people re-entering after incarceration.”

The Bridge has established an online fundraiser for the goat’s needs with a goal of $5,000. The organization is also collaborating with Venue, a Fairbanks event space and coffee shop, to sell Curry stickers to raise money for The Bridge.

