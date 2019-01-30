JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy is proposing constitutional amendments dealing with taxes, spending and the annual check residents receive from Alaska’s oil-wealth fund.

Details on the proposals are expected to be released later Wednesday.

Dunleavy says one of the proposed amendments would ensure the Permanent Fund dividend is not changed without a vote of the people. One would create a “spending and savings rule” and one would call for a public vote to create or increase taxes.

Alaska doesn’t have a state sales or personal income tax but has an array of other taxes addressing such things as corporate income, oil and gas production, motor fuels and marijuana.

Each proposal would need two-thirds support of each the House and Senate to qualify for the ballot.