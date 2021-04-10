JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy has announced that Alaska will conduct a national advertising campaign to support its tourism industry.

The Republican governor also reiterated in a Friday news conference his assertion that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should allow a cruise season.

“This is an economic death grapple right now with individuals that are focused on health,” Dunleavy said.

Another hurdle is a federal law that requires cruise ships that enter Alaska to stop in Canada, which will not allow stops this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, KTOO Public Media reported.

Dunleavy has signed a resolution asking Congress and President Joe Biden to exempt Alaska from the law.

Democratic state Sen. Jesse Kiehl sponsored the measure. He said the cruise season can happen despite the pandemic.

“The simple fact is that this is a live-or-die moment for the economy of a huge portion of our state,” Kiehl said.

Dunleavy’s office said tourism businesses will soon receive relief grants.

The governor said details of the aid plan will be announced next week.