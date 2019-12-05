JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy and first lady Rose Dunleavy will host the traditional holiday open house at the governor’s mansion Tuesday.

The governor’s office, in a release, said more than 15,000 cookies are being prepared, and more than 100 pounds of fudge and chocolate candies will be served. The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The holiday-season tradition dates to 1913 and has been held every year since then, except for two years during World War II, according to Dunleavy’s office.

This will be the second holiday open house hosted by the couple. Dunleavy took office last December.