JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is expected to announce budget vetoes Friday, days ahead of the start of the new fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the University of Alaska Board of Regents is planning an emergency meeting as the vetoes are rolled out.

Dunleavy’s office says he will announce “a series of line-item vetoes to better align state revenues and expenditures.” The budget agreed to by the House and Senate cut state support for the university system by a fraction of what Dunleavy proposed.

Lawmakers have the ability to override budget vetoes if they can muster sufficient support.

Lawmakers themselves have faced divisions ahead of an upcoming special session, with legislative leaders proposing to buck Dunleavy’s chosen meeting location and other lawmakers insistent on following Dunleavy’s call to meet in Wasilla.