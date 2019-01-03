JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy (DUN’-lay-vee) says he’s requesting a major disaster declaration following the Nov. 30 earthquake that rocked Anchorage and other parts of south-central Alaska.

Dunleavy said Thursday that the declaration, if approved, would free up money to help the state recover more quickly. Dunleavy says damage estimates are nearing $100 million.

He says he was awaiting word on whether the ongoing partial federal government shutdown would affect the state’s request.

But he says people at the federal level with whom state officials have been communicating are aware of the state’s situation and the government’s “obligation” to provide assistance.

Bryan Fisher, state coordinator in Alaska’s emergency management division, says the state has money in a disaster relief fund that can be used while awaiting word from the White House.