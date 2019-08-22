JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy has brought a marijuana advocate back to the board that regulates Alaska’s legal cannabis industry, a shift from an earlier appointment of a skeptic who was rejected by lawmakers.

Dunleavy’s office said Thursday he has appointed Bruce Schulte to the Marijuana Control Board.

Schulte is a former board chairman who was booted in 2016 by then-Gov. Bill Walker. A Walker spokeswoman at the time said Walker wanted a change.

Schulte had said he butted heads with then-Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office Director Cynthia Franklin. Franklin no longer holds that position.

Dunleavy previously appointed Vivian Stiver to the seat that had been held by an industry representative but lawmakers rejected her amid criticism from the industry.

Cary Carrigan with the Alaska Marijuana Industry Association welcomed Schulte’s appointment.