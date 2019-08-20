JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy faced a tricky political decision.

He had to decide whether to keep pushing to pay residents a nearly $3,000 check this year from the state’s oil-wealth fund, a centerpiece of his campaign last year, or accept a lesser amount approved by lawmakers not swayed by his arguments.

Facing a vibrant recall effort, the Republican Dunleavy opted for a mix, accepting the lesser amount of about $1,600 but indicating plans for another special session focused on paying what he sees as the remaining balance.

But Dunleavy can’t force lawmakers to do anything they don’t want to do, and some legislative leaders said they couldn’t see agreeing to appropriate additional funds without agreement on changes to the dividend program going forward.

Dunleavy plans to speak to reporters Tuesday.