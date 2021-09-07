JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy has named a long-time state transportation department employee as his pick to lead the department.

Ryan Anderson replaces John MacKinnon, who had served as commissioner since the start of Dunleavy’s term in late 2018. Dunleavy’s office said Anderson has been with the department for 20 years and most recently served as its Northern Region director.

MacKinnon’s last day was Friday, department spokesperson Andy Mills told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Anderson told the Anchorage Daily News he had been asked if he would be interested in the job and accepted after talking with his family.

Anderson’s appointment is subject to legislative approval.

Dunleavy has yet to name a permanent pick to lead the Department of Administration following Kelly Tshibaka’s resignation in March. All other department heads have been confirmed by lawmakers.

Mills told the newspaper MacKinnon accelerated his retirement plans for family reasons. MacKinnon’s mother has health problems, and he wanted to spend more time with grandchildren and work on his cabin, Mills said.

A message seeking comment was left for MacKinnon. MacKinnon’s wife, former state Sen. Anna MacKinnon, leads the state Permanent Fund Dividend Division.

Anderson lives in Fairbanks and plans to work from there as commissioner. He said he wants to focus on employee health and public safety during the pandemic and has been following debates in Congress about an infrastructure package.

He cited as the department’s biggest ongoing issue the Cooper Landing bypass on the Kenai Peninsula, which is intended to ease congestion on the Sterling Highway.

He also said he plans to learn more about the state ferry system, a major issue for residents in southeast Alaska and areas such as Kodiak.