JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has agreed to continue allowing resettlement of refugees in the state under a presidential executive order that gave states an option to refuse them.

Dunleavy, a Republican, sent a brief letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last month saying he agrees to refugee resettlement in the state per the terms of an executive order released by President Donald Trump in September. The letter was released by Dunleavy’s office Monday.

That executive order says the federal government should resettle refugees only where states and local governments provide written consent to receive them.

Catholic Social Services Refugee Assistance and Immigration Services is the only refugee resettlement program in Alaska, according to Tricia Eumont Teasley, a spokeswoman for the group. She said by email that the program resettled 47 refugees in fiscal year 2019 and helped refugee arrivals from Moldova, Ukraine and Congo. The program expects 50 refugee arrivals in the 2020 fiscal year.