HOMER, Alaska (AP) — A furry fixture of an Alaska general store must leave after the owners were notified the black cat’s presence violates food safety standards.

The Homer News reports the Fritz Creek General Store near Homer has been home to the female, slightly overweight cat named Stormy since 2012.

Stormy is often found lounging on one of the store’s wooden chairs or soliciting customers for a scratch on her head.

Jeremy Ayers, section manager for the state Food Safety and Sanitation Program, says the agency received a complaint about the cat, and an environmental health officer also observed her.

Ayers says pets are not allowed in facilities that serve food.

Stormy will be sent to live with family of store owner Sean Maryott.

___

Information from: The Homer (Alaska) News, http://www.homernews.com