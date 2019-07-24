ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A union serving Alaska’s ferry system says it has been unable to reach terms for a new contract and may consider a strike.

Anchorage television station KTUU reports that 86% of the members of the Alaska’s Inlandboatmen’s Union of the Pacific voted against a proposed contract offer by the administration of Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

The union represents about 430 workers across the ferry system.

In a media advisory Tuesday night, the union says the contract cancels 28 negotiated settlements reached over three years and requires mandatory overtime instead of hiring more workers. The two sides also disagree over a pay increase.

The union is one of three representing ferry workers.

The state Department of Administration in a release says the union has rejected “numerous fair and fiscally responsible contract offers.”

___

Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com