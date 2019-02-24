JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska state ferry system has stopped selling tickets past September amid uncertainty over its future.
CoastAlaska reports Gov. Mike Dunleavy is proposing a budget cut that would effectively shut down the system.
Joshua Bowen is mayor of the southeast Alaska community of Angoon and says everyone there relies on the ferry.
Angoon has no airport or barge service, and its passengers and goods come in by a twice-weekly ferry or by floatplane.
Dunleavy is trying to eliminate a projected $1.6 billion state budget deficit without new taxes and without reducing the annual check Alaskans receive from the state’s oil-wealth fund.
He is proposing that a consultant look at privatization.
Legislators have raised concerns with ending service.