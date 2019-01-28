ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The state is extending the deadline by 30 days for residents to apply for recovery funds following the magnitude 7.0 earthquake that shook south-central Alaska.

The Anchorage Daily News reports Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Monday that residents can apply for the state individual assistance program for quake relief until Feb. 28.

Jeremy Zidek, spokesman for the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, says nearly 11,500 people have applied so far following the Nov. 30 earthquake.

Zidek says most of the applicants have been from Anchorage, followed by the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and to “a lesser degree” the Kenai Peninsula.

The program will pay up to $17,400 for damage to homes, personal property or transportation, or if people have medical or dental needs linked to the quake.

