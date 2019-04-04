JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Democrats have proposed swapping its long-standing caucus system with a primary to determine state-level support for Democratic candidates seeking the party’s nomination for president.

Alaska Democratic Party Executive Director Jay Parmley says the proposed change is intended to make it easier for Democrats to participate in the process.

A major change is in the casting of ballots. Instead of Democrats showing up at caucus sites to express support for candidates, people would submit ballots electronically, absentee or at in-person voting sites, similar to a traditional election.

Parmley says Democrats plan to use a rank-voting system.

The state party is taking public comment on its plan before it is sent to the Democratic National Committee for review. The party-run primary would be held April 4, 2020.