ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Democrats will have a choice of 12 presidential candidates in the state party’s primary election, which officials hope to conduct largely by mail.

The filing period closed Friday for candidates to register for the primary contest run by the state’s Democratic Party, The Anchorage Daily News reported Tuesday.

The candidate receiving a majority of delegate votes at the Democratic National Convention in July will become the party’s nominee. There are 4,750 delegate votes, with 3,979 chosen at the ballot box nationwide, officials said.

Alaska has 19 delegate votes, with 15 of those to be determined by the results of the state’s primary, officials said.

The candidates to be listed on Alaska’s primary ballot include former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Michael Bennet, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former Rep. John Delaney, and former Gov. Deval Patrick.

The ballot will also include former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, businessman Tom Steyer, and businessman Andrew Yang.

The Alaska primary vote is open only to registered Democrats and will use a ranked-choice ballot instead of a caucus, officials said. The 2016 state Democratic primary won by Sanders used a caucus format.

State party officials plan to conduct most of the election by mail. Ballots will be mailed to Democrats and must be postmarked for return by March 24.

“We’re putting tremendous emphasis on people completing their ballot and mailing it in,” said Wigi Tozzi, the Alaska party’s presidential primary director.

Voters will be able to cast ballots in person, but only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at a limited number of locations, Tozzi said.