JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court on Friday struck down as unconstitutional a state law and regulation seeking to define what constitutes medically necessary abortions.

The court, in a 4-1 decision, upheld a 2015 lower court decision.

Both the law and regulation sought to define what constitutes a medically necessary abortion for purposes of Medicaid funding.

The high court ruled disparate restrictions on government funding for women based on their choice of abortion or childbirth deter the exercise of a fundamental right. That’s because, the court said, rejection of one option entails embrace of the other.

“We therefore conclude that the statue and the regulation violate the Alaska Constitution’s guarantee of equal protect,” the ruling said.

Chief Justice Craig Stowers dissented, saying he believes the Legislature can constitutionally determine as a matter of state policy what is medically necessary for purposes of Medicaid funding.

The law defined medically necessary abortions as those needed to avoid a threat of serious risk to a woman’s life or physical health from continuation of a pregnancy. That could mean a serious risk of death or “impairment of a major bodily function” caused by one of 21 different conditions, such as coma, seizures and epilepsy.

It also included a more general category: “another physical disorder, physical injury, or physical illness, including a life-endangering physical condition caused by or arising from the pregnancy that places the woman in danger of death or major bodily impairment if an abortion is not performed.”

The regulation is similar but also included consideration of psychiatric disorders.