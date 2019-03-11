SITKA, Alaska (AP) — A state government official says a historic museum and library in southeast Alaska may be sold at the direction of Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

The Daily Sitka Sentinel reports that the Sheldon Jackson Museum and adjacent Stratton Library building in Sitka are under consideration for sale or transfer.

The state director of libraries, archives and museums informed a legislative subcommittee about the plans Friday.

She says museum admission covers operations and maintenance but not payroll and benefits.

Museum advocates say they oppose selling the facility and its artifacts beyond state control due to temporary budget difficulties.

The museum was founded in 1897 by Presbyterian missionary Sheldon Jackson and is Alaska’s oldest concrete structure.

Sheldon Jackson College sold the museum and its renowned ethnographic collection to the state in 1983.

___

Information from: Daily Sitka (Alaska) Sentinel, http://www.sitkasentinel.com/