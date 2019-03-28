BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska retailer is seeking to open a liquor store in Bethel again after state regulators declined to renew its license last year.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reported Thursday that Alaska Commercial Co. is looking to take over the license for Kusko Liquor and open a shop inside a former convenience store.

The company’s vice president, Walt Pickett, says it plans to submit an application for a city permit by Friday, and it hopes to get the matter on the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board’s agenda next month.

AC Quickstop’s liquor store opened in 2016, but it was shut down in May 2018.

Bethel residents had testified against the store, saying it had caused problems.

Pickett says the company will take steps to limit the amount of hard liquor people can buy.

