ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The public transportation system in Alaska’s largest city is offering free bus rides for federal government workers during the ongoing government shutdown.

Anchorage officials announced the offer Thursday, the 27th day of the federal government’s partial shutdown. About 800,000 federal workers across the country missed a paycheck last week because of the shutdown.

Workers must show their federal government IDs when boarding regular buses or scheduling rides on smaller buses for seniors and people with disabilities.

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz says officials hope the offer will help at a time when federal workers “are paying a price” for the shutdown.

Spokesman Bart Rudolph says fares for adults on regular buses are $2 for a single one-way trip, $5 a day for unlimited use or $60 monthly for unlimited use.