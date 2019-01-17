ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The public transportation system in Alaska’s largest city is offering free bus rides for federal government workers during the ongoing government shutdown.
Anchorage officials announced the offer Thursday, the 27th day of the federal government’s partial shutdown. About 800,000 federal workers across the country missed a paycheck last week because of the shutdown.
Workers must show their federal government IDs when boarding regular buses or scheduling rides on smaller buses for seniors and people with disabilities.
Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz says officials hope the offer will help at a time when federal workers “are paying a price” for the shutdown.
Most Read Local Stories
- Microsoft pledges $500 million to tackle housing crisis in Seattle, Eastside
- 'Nonessential': The federal shutdown's most unusual victim is one of the Northwest's best-kept secrets | Danny Westneat
- Video released of Seattle police sergeant who sat in a chair in front of a man's workplace, seeking an apology WATCH
- 3 found dead in Sammamish a longtime Realtor, author, their son, relative says
- Three people found dead in Sammamish home WATCH
Spokesman Bart Rudolph says fares for adults on regular buses are $2 for a single one-way trip, $5 a day for unlimited use or $60 monthly for unlimited use.