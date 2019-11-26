KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — A group of Alaska municipalities have formed a commission to collect sales taxes from online retailers.

The Ketchikan Daily News reported the Ketchikan Gateway Borough and 14 other communities signed an agreement last week to establish the Alaska Intergovernmental Remote Sellers Sales Tax Commission.

Ketchikan borough Finance Director Cynna Gubatayao says the City of Ketchikan still needs to sign the agreement to begin collecting online sales tax.

Ketchikan borough attorney Glenn Brown estimates the commission could collect between $400,000 and $1.2 million annually for the borough.

The other municipalities and boroughs that have signed the agreement include Adak, Haines, Homer, Juneau, Kenai, Kodiak, Palmer, Seldovia, Seward, Soldotna, Toksook Bay, Wasilla, and Wrangell.

Officials say Anchorage and Fairbanks did not sign because they do not collect sales tax.

___

