FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Officials in an Alaska city have postponed an ordinance that would allow onsite consumption at retail marijuana stores.

The Daily News-Miner reported Tuesday that the Fairbanks City Council voted 4-2 Monday to postpone passage of the regulation permitting use at approved locations within the city limits.

The newspaper reports the current Fairbanks ordinance prohibits onsite consumption at stores “even if authorized by state law.”

The newspaper reports that councilors intend the postponement to allow time to draft a substitute ordinance creating a ballot measure for October’s general election that would leave the question of onsite consumption to voters.

The newspaper says the council is scheduled to revisit the subject at its April 22 meeting.

___

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com