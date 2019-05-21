JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Officials in an Alaska city are considering a plan to fine residents at homes requiring an excessive number of police calls.

KTOO-FM reported Tuesday that a Juneau Police Department official outlined the plan for the Juneau Assembly Monday.

Police say a state law enables the city to fine property owners who receive a large number of police calls within a certain time frame.

Officials say police spend a disproportionate amount of resources on a small number of properties where frequent calls for issues like domestic violence or child neglect occur.

The proposal suggests a $400 fine for every police visit after a property exceeds criteria set by the city.

The city must first pass an ordinance outlining the number and type of police responses and specific consequences.

