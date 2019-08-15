FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska cannabis company that shares the building with its landlord could soon legally host onsite marijuana use.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Thursday that Fairbanks City Council voted unanimously Monday to waive any protest of the proposal to allow onsite consumption at The Fairbanks Cut once the cannabis retailer receives its occupancy certificate.

City officials say the certificate could take anywhere from several weeks to a year.

Officials say the Marijuana Control Board rejected the proposal last month and the company is expected to submit appeal materials to the department for its next meeting in November.

Officials say the dispensary would be the first in Fairbanks to host onsite cannabis consumption.

The proposed outdoor area is expected to be open at 5 p.m. weekdays and noon Saturdays until midnight.

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com