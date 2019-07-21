ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — State budget cuts could mean an increase in the number of homeless people in Anchorage living outside.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Saturday that vetoes of homeless services funding by Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy may force more people to live in camps and cars.

Service providers say the cuts could also affect more children, pregnant women, elderly, sick, disabled, and seriously mentally ill people.

Providers say the vetoes could increase the city’s number of people outside from between 100 and 300 to between 800 and 1,000 over the next 12 months.

Asked about homelessness program cuts, Dunleavy says Anchorage should raise money to fill the gap as well as looking to private donors.

Mayor Ethan Berkowitz says the city is scrambling to find buildings that meet emergency shelter requirements.

___

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com