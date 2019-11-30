KENAI, Alaska (AP) — Alaska borough officials have announced a volunteer training schedule for people who want to assist the community in a natural disaster or other emergency.

The Peninsula Clarion reported Thursday that the Kenai Peninsula Borough is planning to host the free seven-day training starting Dec. 2.

Borough officials say the Office of Emergency Management would conduct the 28-hour Community Emergency Response Team program covering topics including fire suppression, search and rescue, medical treatment and team organization.

Officials say attendance is required at all seven sessions and makeup days could be scheduled if needed.

Officials say training is scheduled through Dec. 14 with most held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Officials say volunteers would receive specialized response equipment and would be able to volunteer as an emergency citizen responder upon completion.

