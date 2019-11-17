FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska borough mayor has proposed banning smoking from public parks, which would include cigarettes and vaping devices.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Sunday that Fairbanks North Star Borough Bryce Ward has proposed a $50 fine for smoking in any park or area of a park posted as non-smoking.

State law already prohibits smoking in the seating areas of outdoor sports arenas and within 10 feet (3 meters) of playground equipment when children are present.

Fairbanks borough code does not cover smoking or vaping except where it applies to tobacco distribution excise tax.

Ward’s measure would enable park areas to be determined by the borough’s parks and recreation department and commission.

Borough Parks and Recreation Director Mike Bork says the proposal reinforces state law at the local level.

