FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Alaska authorities say search and rescue dogs have found the body of a Texas man who went missing in Fairbanks.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the body of 55-year-old Travis Tyre was located last Thursday near the hotel where he had been staying in the city’s west side.

Alaska State Troopers say they don’t believe foul play was involved in his death, but the investigation continuing. Tyre was reported missing April 14.

Troopers say his body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Anchorage for an autopsy.

