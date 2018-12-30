ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A report says arrest rates in Alaska have decreased for most drug crimes in the past three decades.
Alaska Public Media reports the recent fact sheet from the Alaska Justice Information Center looks at arrest data reported through Alaska law enforcement agencies between 1986 and 2017.
The report shows arrests for narcotics sales and manufacturing have fallen for both men and women. In 2017, the female arrest rate was the lowest recorded in the period reviewed, while the male arrest rate was at its second lowest.
Marijuana arrest rates also declined over the three decades.
Arrest rates for the sale and manufacture of synthetic drugs peaked in 1998. But the Justice Information Center says there has also been a general increase over the period that was reviewed.