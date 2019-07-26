SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality advisory for much of southwest Oregon because of wildfire smoke from a blaze near Canyonville.

The counties under the advisory until Monday include Curry, Josephine, Jackson, and Klamath.

On Friday afternoon, officials say air quality monitors measuring particulate matter along Interstate 5 in Grants Pass, Medford, Talent and Ashland were reading red which means unhealthy for everyone.

The Douglas Forest Protective Association says the Mile Post 97 fire started Wednesday and had burned about 9.4 square miles (24 square kilometers) as of Friday afternoon. Investigators believe an illegal campfire caused the fire.

Several homes have been issued notices to evacuate. Smoke could be seen from the interstate.

On Monday morning, the agency will evaluate whether to extend the advisory.