CORDOVA, Alaska (AP) — A search is underway for an overdue Cordova hunter.

Alaska State Troopers say 33-year-old Neil Durco on Monday went hunting alone on the McKinley Trail.

He carried minimal food and no gear for an extended hunt and he was reported overdue Tuesday night.

A wildlife trooper and a U.S. Forest Service employee found Durco’s vehicle Wednesday at the trailhead.

Troopers, Cordova police and fire officers and volunteers are working with the Forest Service to search on the ground.

Weather delayed an aerial search but the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center was able to launch search aircraft at noon Thursday.