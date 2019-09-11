SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A federal agency could release its final environmental report related to management of a large tract of Oregon land early next year.

The Capital Press reported Monday that a U.S. Bureau of Land Management environmental impact statement could be released in February.

A public comment period on the draft management plan ended Aug. 28.

An official says review and comment periods of 30 days for the public and 60 days for the governor’s office will begin after the impact statement is released.

The land bureau’s plan involves management of 7,188 square miles (18,617 square kilometers) in southeastern Oregon.

The agency’s Vale district office is amending a 2002 plan that was vacated in federal appeals court.

A 2010 settlement agreement requires updated land information and analysis of management scenarios.

