JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — New cost estimates suggest a 30-day special session in Wasilla could cost $1.3 million.

The estimates were prepared by the Legislative Affairs Agency, which cited continued security and logistical concerns with meeting at the Wasilla Middle School, Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s recommended venue.

Dunleavy called lawmakers into a special session July 8 in Wasilla to finalize this year’s payout to residents from the state’s oil-wealth fund, the Alaska Permanent Fund. Legislative leaders have been weighing their options.

The cost of traveling to Wasilla for lawmakers to convene and immediately adjourn the special session is estimated around $240,000. The agency estimates a 30-day special session in Juneau with House and Senate Finance committee meetings in Anchorage could cost nearly $855,000.