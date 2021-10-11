JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving time in an Alaska corrections facility died in a Soldotna hospital and his death was related to COVID-19, the state Department of Corrections announced Monday.

John Nelson Andrew, 68, died Friday, according to the statement, which said he had been in the department’s custody for 10 years.

The department didn’t immediately provide additional information.

The department late last year reported at least five inmate deaths related to COVID-19 but did not release the names of those individuals, citing privacy considerations.

The department said Andrew is the ninth person to die in its custody this year. The statement did not indicate at which facility Andrew had been serving his sentence.